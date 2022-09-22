  1. Iran
Leader's message on occasion of Sacred Defense Week

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the occasion of the Sacred Defense.

Ayatollah Khamenei in a message on Thursday called the Sacred Defense Week the best and most suitable time to commemorate the memory and name of martyrs and hear their message.

"The martyrs' message reminds us that standing against the devils of power and oppression [global arrogance] will eventually lead to victory and the removal of fear and sorrow," the Leader said.

Their [martyrs] message is life-giving and always needed by the great nation of Iran and all the freedom-seeking people of the world, he added.

Sacred Defense Week marks the imposed Iraqi Baathist regime war against Iran from 1980 to 1988.

