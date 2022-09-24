Iran officials present anywhere securing national interests

"On Friday, important meetings and consultations were held with the foreign ministers of Austria, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Jordan, Brazil, and Peter Maurer, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted, referring to his meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"In the path of a balanced foreign policy, the government and the foreign policy apparatus are actively present anywhere that meets the interests of the nation," the Iranian top diplomat added.

Amir-Abdollahian, who was accompanying President Raeisi on his visit to New York, is still in this city to continue the active diplomacy of the Iranian government in this country.

President Raeisi stayed in New York city of the United States for four days and in addition to delivering a speech at the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly he held talks with some of his counterparts.

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived back home at Tehran Mehrabad airport on Friday evening at the end of his trip to the United States.

RHM/IRN84896331