Presidential elections in Syria embody its sovereignty

“This important announcement asserts the firm resolve of the Syrian people and their leadership to thwart the enemy’s attempts to subjugate Syria, just as the destructive war against it has failed for ten years, and their practices, their economic pressures and sanctions have also failed,” Director of Foreign News at the Iranian Mehr News Agency Mehdi Azizi said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Tehran.

He stressed that the constitutional entitlements and the elections are a legitimate and sovereign national right of the Syrian people alone, and no party, entity or state has the right to interfere in them as the will of the Syrian people is strong and will not surrender to the desperate attempts that seek to undermine their resolve and determination to decide the future of their country.

Azizi noted that the decisive and broad participation of the Syrian people in the presidential elections will be a declaration of victory over everyone who has gambled on weakening the Syrian people.

ZZ/SANA