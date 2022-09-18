Leader receives President Raeisi

Raeisi met with Ayatollah Khamenei on his return from his visit to Uzbekistan and presented a report on the meetings and agreements at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, as well as the upcoming plans for his trip to New York to participate in the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Expressing his satisfaction with the report and the measures taken, Ayatollah Khamenei wished success to the president on the eve of his trip to New York.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi left Tehran on Wednesday morning for Samarkand, Uzbekistan to attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Iran and Uzbekistan signed 17 cooperation documents in the fields of energy, industry, agriculture, sports, and culture.

Meanwhile, the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday officially announced Iran’s accession to the permanent membership of the regional international organization.

On the sidelines of the summit, the president had meetings with the leaders of various countries, including Russia, China, Pakistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India and the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The president is also scheduled to visit New York this week to participate in the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

