President Raeisi leaves Tehran for New York

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi left Tehran for New York to deliver a speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly session about the Islamic Republic's stance on the “fair international order through economic multilateralism.”

He is also scheduled to hold talks with heads of states attending the events as well as international figures.

This trip is being held at the invitation of the Secretary General of the United Nations, said Raeisi before leaving the country.

Saying that he will hold talks with leaders of some countries, he noted, "In this trip, there are no plans to negotiate or meet with the Americans, and we have no plans to meet with them."

President considered attending this meeting as an opportunity to express the rational and logical views of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

