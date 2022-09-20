  1. Politics
Leader appoints members of Expediency Council for new period

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed the members of the Expediency Council on Tuesday for the next 5-year period.

In a decree on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed the new members of the Expediency Council on Tuesday.

The Leader described the Expediency Council as one of the most important legal institutions in the Islamic Republic which has two major duties: Resolving the differences or conflicts between the parliament and the Guardian Council; Playing a special and effective role in determining the Establishment's general policies, which includes the most strategic decisions in administrating the country's affairs.

Former Judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani has remained the chairman of the advisory council.

Members of the council are chosen by the Leader every five years.

