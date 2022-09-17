Iranian Ambassador explains Iran's stance on Caucasus

"In regional and international conflicts, the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are always based on honor, wisdom, expediency and on the basis of right, fairness, justice and international law," Seyyed Abbass Mousavi said in his first post on Twitter.

"The wise power of the [Iranian] Establishment definitely takes the best decision at the best time and always protects its and the region's national interests and security."

He added in his third post that "Influencing the decision makers, policymakers and officials who carry out foreign and defense policies if it has the above components and lacks rationality and foresight, it is suspicious, harmful and rather complementing the puzzle of Iran's enemies and destroying the government's neighborhood policy."

Mousavi went on to underscore that "As regards the northern neighbors, Iran's basci positions have been known since 30 years ago and have been stated many times by the Leader of the revolution, the president, the foreign minister and the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, which is the immutability of international borders and [opposing] geopolitical changes."

The diplomat finally underlined that, "Requesting to declare an additional and parallel position with any intention is unprofessional and harmful."

