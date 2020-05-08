5.1-mgnitude quake jolts town near Tehran

According to Tehran University's Geophysics Center, the earthquake occurred seven kilometers underground six kilometers from Damavand, a city in the eastern capital, at 35.78 latitude and 52.05 longitude.

Meantime, Spokesman for Fire Department and Safety Services of Tehran Municipality announced that Tehran earthquake had not casualties and damages so far.

Jalal Maleki told that the quake occurred around 1 a.m. and it jolted Tehran and its surrounding towns.

"There are no reports of any incident such as destruction and collapse of buildings to the Tehran Fire Department," he added.

Maleki said that people should keep calm and all fire fighters and medical emergency staff are on alert.

Some citizens in Tehran were forced to take to streets.

The quake was felt in the provinces of Alborz, Qom, Qazvin and Mazandaran in the neighborhood of Tehran.

