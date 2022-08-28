Biden, Zionist PM likely to discuss Iran's nuclear deal

Tel Aviv and Washington are looking to set up a meeting between Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden next month, as Washington appears nearer to signing a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran, according to a Zionist source.

The source cited a senior Zionist official as saying the idea is to schedule a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual session.

The unnamed official said that a potential date is September 20, after Biden addresses the UNGA.

The report said that Biden and Lapid are also expected to speak on the phone in the coming days, according to an American source.

In recent days, Tehran and Washington seem to be closer to reaching an agreement in sanction removal talks. However, Zionist officials, as usual, make any efforts to prevent reaching an agreement.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.

