Flash floods kill at least 14 in eastern Afghan province

According to the local authorities of Paktia, 1435 livestock were killed and hundreds of kilometers of roads and bridges were destroyed by heavy rain.

Earlier on Sunday, officials of the eastern Afghan province of Logar said that flash floods caused by heavy rains killed at least 20 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes.

The rains lashed several areas of the province on Saturday, injuring more than 30 people, the provincial Governor’s office said, according to The Hindu.

The floods also destroyed dozens of canals and about 5,000 acres of agricultural land, mainly orchards, the statement said, with about 2,000 livestock also killed.

Scores of Afghans die every year from floods and torrential downpours, particularly in impoverished rural areas where poorly built homes are often at risk of collapse.

Security forces and charity organizations were evacuating people to safe areas after their houses were destroyed, the provincial government said.

RHM/FNA14010531000128/PR