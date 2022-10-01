  1. Video
Oct 1, 2022, 3:29 PM

VIDEO: Building collapses in Iraqi capital

VIDEO: Building collapses in Iraqi capital

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Footage shows the full collapse of a building in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Download 2 MB

  

News Code 191964
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191964/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed