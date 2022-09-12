Terrorists target Syrian de-escalation zones 3 times in 1 day

Meanwhile, Sputnik's correspondent reported the discovery of the bodies of several young men in the area under the control of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces known as the SDF.

The bodies of several young men were discovered on the route between Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zur provinces in the areas under the control of the SDF, and preliminary information indicates that these men were members of this group, the report added.

It seems that these people were tortured before they died, Sputnik reported quoting local sources.

Last week, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone twice.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

