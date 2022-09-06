  1. Politics
Sep 6, 2022, 8:42 AM

ISIL claims deadly attack near Russian embassy in Kabul

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the Russian embassy in Afghanistan's capital on Monday that killed two embassy staff .

An ISIL element “blew up his suicide vest in a gathering attended by Russian employees” near the embassy, the terrorist group said in a statement via Telegram channels, Alarabiya reported.

In a statement on Monday, Nasser Kan'ani, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Iran, strongly condemned a blast that targeted the Russian embassy in Kabul, killing two embassy staffers.

Kan'ani expressed his sympathy with the Russian government and the families of the two victims, as well as the families of Afghans targeted in the terrorist attack, and asked the Afghan authorities to take more serious measures to ensure the security of embassies and diplomatic premises in the country.

