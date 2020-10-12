Gilan province’s H1 exports hit $264 million

According to Gilan Governor Arsalan Zare, the province’s exports is expected to reach $600 million by the year end.

Gilan’s exports mainly include vegetable and fruit, which are shipped to several international markets, including the neighboring countries of Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mineral products, glass, food products, textile and plastic products are the other commodities exported from the northern province.

The majority of Iran’s trades with the Eurasian countries is carried out through Gilan customs.

