The 2022 Asian Karate Championship was held in the capital of Uzbekistan with the participation of athletes from 28 countries.

With two gold and silver medals on the last day of the tournament, Iran finished the 2022 Asian Karate Championships with 7 gold, 7 silver, 20 bronze, and a total of 34 medals.

Iran’s national karate team participated in the tournament with 63 athletes in 54 categories.

