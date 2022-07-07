  1. Politics
Jul 7, 2022, 9:59 AM

US’ Blinken, Zionist PM emphasize countering Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister of Zionist regime Yair Lapid in a telephone conversation emphasized countering the alleged common threats including those from Iran.

According to a statement released by the US Department of State, the US Secretary of State reaffirmed to the Prime Minister the unwavering commitment of the United States to the US-Israel partnership, Israel’s security, and to countering shared threats, including those from Iran.

He also emphasized US support for a negotiated two-state solution, the statement added.

Earlier, Lapid also had called on French President Emmanuel Macron to review the 2018 plan for a new Iran nuclear deal, claiming that the current diplomatic deadlock threatens an arms race in West Asia.

In recent years, Zionist regime has intensified its efforts to marginalize Iran's nuclear negotiations and create a negative atmosphere against Iran but it has not so far been unsuccessful in advancing its malicious goals.

