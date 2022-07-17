World Cup 2022; opportunity for Iran tourism boom

Like other Persian Gulf countries, Iran is planning to attract World Cup spectators traveling to Qatar to visit Iran's tourist attractions in the remaining months of the 2022 World Cup, Saeed Mohammad said.

With proper planning, the tourist needs of the fans of the teams to visit the tourism centers of Iran have been provided, he added.

Five cruise ships have been supplied, two of which are based in Kish, he said, adding that three more will be joined them.

Earlier, Iran's Minister of Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts, Sayyid Ezzatollah Zarghami warned that the enemies have intensified their psychological campaign against Iran known as Iranophobia for fear of a tourism boom in Iran ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The minister already predicted that lots of tourists and football fans could visit Iran because of its proximity to Qatar and other elements such as its favorable weather condition and eye-catching historical and cultural sites.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

