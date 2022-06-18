Iran, Russia agree to jointly make autos, railroad

Following the visit of Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak to Moscow on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russia Alexei Overchuk voiced the agreement of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the completion of the construction operation of Rasht-Astara Railway as well as serious determination of the country to follow up Iran’s membership at BRICS.

During the meeting, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister welcomed the activation of the North-South Corridor and emphasized that Russia has voiced its readiness to complete the construction of the railway in Iran.

Then, the two sides exchanged their views on the monetary issues, formation of a joint production working group, supply of industrial parts to Russian factories by Iranian factories, setting up joint free zones in the north and south of Iran, etc.

TPOI head stressed the need for the key role of Russia in renovating Iran’s rail transportation fleet, overhauling the shipping fleet in the Caspian Sea as well as renovating Iran’s road fleet.

Turning to the joint production of car between Iran and Russia, Payman-Pak said that negotiations have been done with some Russian officials in the field of production of a Russian-Iranian car in Iran as Joint Venture (JV).

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, in his turn, pointed to the imposition of sanctions against Russia and emphasized the need for designing new methods for monetary and banking exchanges between the two countries.

