The mentioned commodities are worth 9.5 million dollars, Alireza Moghadasi said.

This amount of exports has been carried out in line with the implementation of the pilot project of the simplified customs corridor between Iran and Russia, he said.

During this period, approximately 46 percent of the weight and 18.1 percent of the total value of Iranian fruit and vegetable exported in this framework have been shipped to Russia, he noted.

