Aug 23, 2022, 7:31 PM

US 'General Atomics MQ9 Reaper' drone shot down in Libya

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Libyan armed forces announced in a tweet that an advanced US drone was destroyed over the skies of the Benghazi region.

This drone was targeted by the Russian air defense system "Buk-M2" and two missiles, according to the reports.

A source in the Libyan Army also said that this drone was a reconnaissance one and its mission is not known yet.
 

