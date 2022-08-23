US 'General Atomics MQ9 Reaper' drone shot down in Libya

This drone was targeted by the Russian air defense system "Buk-M2" and two missiles, according to the reports.
TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Libyan armed forces announced in a tweet that an advanced US drone was destroyed over the skies of the Benghazi region.
This drone was targeted by the Russian air defense system "Buk-M2" and two missiles, according to the reports.
A source in the Libyan Army also said that this drone was a reconnaissance one and its mission is not known yet.
