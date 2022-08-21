US, its backed groups expulsion from Syria on agenda

The chief of Turkey's Vatan Party, Doğu Perinçek is Reportedly going to pay a visit to Damascus despite decade-old tensions between Ankara and the Syrian government due to Turkey's ruling party policy towards Syria and its legitimate government.

Some believe that his successful visit to Damascus can be a turning point in a decade-old relationship between the two neighbors and can pave the way for the visit of the two countries' presidents during the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

To know more about the details of Doğu Perinçek's visit to Damascus, we reached out to Moscow University professor and Political Scientist Mehmet Perinçek and Doğu Perinçek's son.

Commenting on the relationship between Damascus and Turkey's Vatan Party, Mehmet Perinçek said, "The relations between the Vatan Party in Turkey and Syria's Bashar Assad and the government of Damascus is very old and even dates back before the start of the civil war in Syria. Significant joint work has also been carried out on the development of relations between Turkey and Syria. After the civil war, delegations from the Vatan Party have visited Damascus many times and took important steps to improve Turkey-Syria relations. Now, at the invitation of Bashar Assad, Doğu Perincek will go to Damascus with Ethem Sancak and a delegation that will include other important figures from outside the party."

Answering a question about the issues to be discussed with Syrian officials during Doğu Perinçek's visit to Damascus, he noted that "The main agenda, of course, will be the explosion of the PYD and PKK terrorist organization backed by the US and described as a land power from the region," adding that negotiations will be held to secure the territorial integrity of both Syria, Iraq, Turkey and others.

Mehmet Perinçek further noted, "However, there will be discussions about the safe return of asylum seekers from Turkey to Syria. Of course, cooperation between the two countries will be discussed, not only in the military and political fields but also in the economic field. The main item in this meeting will be the disruption of America's plans and the expulsion of this country from Syria."

Interview by Azar Mahdavan