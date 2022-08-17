  1. Politics
Massive explosions heard at US military base in NE Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Wednesday that the sound of massive explosions was heard in the Americans' base near the Al Jabseh oil field of Syria.

Heavy explosions occurred in the ammunition depots of the Americans' base near the Al Jabseh oil field in al-Shaddadi town in southern al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria, Sputnik reported quoting local sources.

"These explosions occurred simultaneously with a military exercise held inside the base which is one of the largest American bases in Syria.

Following the explosions, the sound of the sirens of fire engines and ambulances were heard, plumes of smoke rose into the sky and American drones flew into the sky of al-Shaddadi town, the sources also reported.

The sources also reported that it is not clear whether the explosions were caused by an armed attack or a mistake during military exercises.

No information was released about possible casualties.

