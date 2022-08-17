Gen. Bagheri hails development of IRGC navy in recent yrs

In the 22nd biennial conference of IRGC Navy commanders and officials in Holy Mashhad, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that, "During the last four years, we have witnessed extraordinary and astonishing progress and improvement in the capabilities of the IRGC's powerful navy, in a way that the force has strengthened the deterrence power of the Islamic Republic compared to before."

He added that the IRGC Navy had a brilliant record in the fight against the Iraqi Ba’athists and the American aggressors in the Persian Gulf and has had a growing trend during the past decades, especially in the last four years, besides making significant developments in the empowerment of floats, missiles and drones.

Gen.Bagheri further said that IRGC is in the charge of ensuring security in and protection of the country's interests in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and has established a strong defense in these strategic areas, besides providing the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy with effective assistance in faraway sea patrols.

He added that these two forces are carrying out their assigned missions in unity, brotherhood and cooperation with the army navy.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri emphasized that despite the sanctions and the US Maximum Pressure Campaign imposed by the enemy, the military power of the Islamic Republic is strong, extraordinary and deterrent, adding that security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the protection of the national interests is maintained at the highest level.

