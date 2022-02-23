  1. Culture
Efforts underway for Ardabil sisterhood with Saratov: envoy

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Russia said that efforts are underway to establish a sisterhood relationship between the two cities of Saratov of Russia and Ardabil province of Iran considering their shared capabilities.

Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali made the remarks on Wednesday in a videoconference meeting with the chairman and members of the Ardabil Chamber of Commerce.

"With the twinning of these two cities, we can easily strengthen trade relations and the presence of economic delegations of the two provinces and increase their interactions at the international level," Jalali said.

The ambassador added that the private sectors of the two cities can play major role in bringing the two closer to each other.

The Iranian ambassador to Russia described the Russian market as diverse and broad, adding that "The recent visit of our President [Raeisi] to Russia has laid the ground for increasing the volume of foreign trade and has formed an intelligent strategy in strengthening Iran-Russia relations."

