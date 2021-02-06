Iran's Yazd, Uzbekistan's Khiva ink sisterhood agreement

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tashkent laid the ground for signing a sisterhood between Yazd of Iran and Khiva of Uzbekistan on Friday.

The agreement was signed between Yazd Mayor Jamalaldin Azizi and Khiva Mayor Timur Dolatov via video conferencing.

The meeting was also attended by the Iranian ambassador to Tashkent, two members of the Yazd city council, the director of urban affairs of Yazd province, and the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's representation in the Yazd province.

In addition to the mayor of Khiva, the Uzbek delegation also included his deputy for foreign trade, investment, and tourism.

In the online meeting, the two sides emphasized the similarities between the two Muslim countries and the two cities and announced their readiness to cooperate in various fields, and at the end, a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish sisterhood relations between Yazd and Khiva.

KI/IRN84212261