Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Tehran

Members of the Pakistani community in Iran, officials of the Embassy, staff of Pakistan Embassy International School, journalists, and media representatives attended the ceremony.

The ceremony commenced with the playing of the national anthem & hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi. It was followed by reading out of Messages of the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The Ambassador underscored that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly and fraternal nations whose relations are rooted deeply in historical, cultural, and religious affinity.

MNA/