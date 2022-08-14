Iran to host 8th Intl. Shams & Rumi confab in Sept.

More than 15 domestic and foreign universities from Turkey, India, Iraq, Afghanistan, USA, France, and Pakistan are cooperating scientifically to hold the 8th International Scientific Conference of Shams and Mawlana in Khoy.

So far, over 240 papers on Persian literature and mysticism from domestic and foreign scholars have been sent to the secretariat of the conference.

The tomb of Shams-e Tabrizi is located in Khoy County, West Azarbaijan Province.

September 29 is named “Shams Day” in the Iranian calendar commemorating the celebrated thinker Shams Tabrizi.

To commemorate Shams and Rumi in Iran, numerous events, including festivals, conferences, seminars, as well as webinars are held annually.

