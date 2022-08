Three injured in shooting in US State of Illinois

The shots were fired from a single vehicle, which then drove away "immediately" after the shooting, the park's communication specialist Rachel Kendziora said.

Emergency personnel responded immediately and two people were transported to the hospital. A third injured person declined treatment, Kendziora said, CNN reported.

"Park security personnel and officers from the on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation responded immediately," according to Kendziora. Both Gurnee police and the Lake County Sheriff's Office were handling the scene Sunday night, she said.

There is "no indication it's an active shooter at this time," Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told CNN.

The park closed early in response to the shooting, Kendziora said.

