Canberra airport lockdown after shots fired

Early reports indicate gunshots were heard outside the security checkpoint at about 1.30 pm.

The airport was quickly evacuated.

According to the reports, there was a single shooter who has been arrested, and no injuries have been reported.

A video from the airport shows police detaining a man as travellers look on from other sections of the terminal, WA Today reported.

Travellers reported on social media the airport was placed into lockdown and there is a heavy police presence.

Airline staff are telling people who have arrived to collect passengers that anyone who was on a plane when the building was evacuated is being kept on the plane.

A spokesperson for the airport declined to comment, noting it was a “police matter at the moment”.

