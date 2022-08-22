Russian FSB detains ISIL force plotting attack in India

The detained terrorist was plotting a terrorist attack against a member of India's leadership elite, Sputnik reported.

Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the ISIL terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India, the authority said in a statement.

In April-June, the detainee was recruited by one of the ISIL leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.

MP/PR