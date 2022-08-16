  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian

Iran welcomes expansion of ties with Mauritius

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran welcomes the expansion of ties with the Republic of Mauritius.

Mauritian political and economic delegation led by Labour Minister Soodesh Satkam Callichurn met and held talks with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said that the two countries can expand their cooperation in various filed including trade, economy, agriculture, and tourism.

The Iranian minister also announced the readiness of his country to form a joint economic commission between the two countries.

Callichurn, on his part, said that his country is willing to broaden cooperation with Iran in those sectors, which he said indicates Mauritius’ political determination to expand ties with Iran.

