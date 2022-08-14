Bombing threats reported at Armenia Yerevan metro stations

All metro stations are reported to have been closed on Sunday in Yerevan, reports on online media suggest.

Meanwhile, a statement published on the Republic of Armenia official webiste, read "On August 14, at 4:46 pm the National Center for Crisis Management received information about explosive devices installed in all metro stations, important military and civilian facilities, in all shopping malls, in the zoo, at Baghramyan 19, in St. Grigor Lusavorich Church."

The official statement added, "The canine and rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been dispatched to the scenes."

Earlier there was a huge explosion at a reported fireworks warehouse in the Armenian capital.

According to preliminary data provided by the ministry, two persons were killed in the blast, while 51 more were injured, Sputnik reported.

