Russia foreign ministry repeats threats to cut ties with US

Moscow hopes the US understands that if Congress declares Russia a "sponsor of terrorism," then they can forget about relations between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, according to Sputnik news agency.

Russia has lambasted the United States for hate-mongering and crisis-making policies against Moscow.

This was not the first time that Moscow threatens to cut its ties with Washington.

Back in March, Russia warned of a breach of its relations with Washington and summoned the US ambassador in Moscow for an official protest over Joe Biden’s labelling of Vladimir Putin as a war criminal.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on March 21 that it had summoned the US ambassador, John Sullivan, for a meeting over “recent unacceptable statements” by Biden about Putin, days after Biden called Putin a “war criminal” as the Ukraine war was raging.

MNA/PR