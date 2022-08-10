Iranian poet Houshang Ebtehaj passes away at 94

Ebtehaj was born on February 25, 1928, in Rasht, Iran. His first book of poetry, with an introduction by eminent poet Mehdi Hamidi Shirazi, was published when he was 19. 'Sayeh' was an ardent advocate of the poetry of social commitment. His early poetry reveals his concern with purposive literature.

Ebtehaj has also written a collection of lyrical poems (ghazal) in the classical style. Here, he reveals an easy mastery of traditional forms—the lyrical ode, in particular—which he uses to celebrate both the sacred and the secular moments of life. Sayeh's poetry, at times highly emotional, is always remarkable for its convincing directness and unconcealed sentiment.

A number of his lyric poems, ballads and poems have been performed by famous Iranian vocalists and singers.

