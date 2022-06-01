Ferdowsi commemorated in Turkmenistan

The commemoration ceremony was accompanied by various cultural and artistic performances, a clip about the poet, performances, reading poems and essays by Persian language students, and different other programs.

Joint handicraft and book exhibition was also held on the sidelines of the event in the Turkmen National Institute of Foreign Languages.

Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi Tusi was an Iranian poet and the author of Shahnameh, which is one of the world's longest epic poems created by a single poet, and the greatest epic of Persian speaking countries.

