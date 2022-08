TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The commemoration day of prominent Iranian poet Mehdi Akhavan-Sales was held on Friday at his tomb in Tus, Razavi Khorasan Province.

Akhavan-Sales (March 1, 1929, in Mashhad, Iran – August 26, 1990, in Tehran, Iran) was one of the pioneers of Free Verse (New Style Poetry) in the Persian language.

He is buried on the grounds of the mausoleum of Ferdowsi in Tus.