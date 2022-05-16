National Day of Ferdowsi marked in Tus

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Every year, a number of literati and scholars from around the world gather at Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi's mausoleum on May 15 to commemorate the National Day of Ferdowsi.

Ordibehesht 25 in the Persian calendar corresponding with May 15 is the National Commemoration Day of the renowned poet Ferdowsi, the influential Persian poet and author of the Persian epic, Shahnameh.

Abul-Qasem Ferdowsi Tusi (940 – 1020Ad) was born in Tus in Khorasan which is situated in today's Razavi Khorasan province in Iran.