Tokayev supports renaming of Kazakhstan capital into Astana

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported renaming of the capital from Nur-Sultan back into Astana. Spokesman for the president Ruslan Zheldibai announced, according to local media on Tuesday.

According to him, a group of parliament deputies proposed to return the capital of Kazakhstan to its former name, the head of state was informed about this initiative.

The proposal of the deputies was included in the draft constitutional law with the consent of the President.

Ruslan Zheldibai added that "the head of the Republic of Kazakhstan considers the decisive role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in strengthening the modern statehood of Kazakhstan and formation of the capital as a historical fact." Therefore, as the spokesman said, other objects named after the first president should retain their names.

MNA/PR