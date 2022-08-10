Conflict on Iran-Afghanistan border rejected

He clarified that no such conflict has broken out on the Taybad border and called the allegations false news.

The purpose of publishing such sort of news is to disrupt the stable border relations between Iran and Afghanistan in the area of ​​Khorasan Razavi, as well as border interactions between Iran and the current governing body of Afghanistan, the official added.

Earlier on Wednesday, some pieces of unconfirmed news were published regarding a border conflict on the Taybad border between Iranian border guards and Taliban forces.

