Turkish fighters airstrike Amadiya district in N Iraq

Security sources reported on Friday that Turkish warplanes targeted a village in the Amadiya district of Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region, Iraq.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Amadiya district had come under attack by Turkey's warplanes.

Last month, the Turkish army carried out a shelling attack on Sekiri village located in Dohuk northern Iraq.

9 people were killed and 23 injured during turkey’s attack on the Parkhe resort area in the Duhok province earlier this month.

In a statement, United Nations Security Council condemned Turkey’s attack on the resort area in the Duhok province on July 20th.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

