Turkey launches new drone attack on Erbil

Shafaq News quoted an informed source as saying that on Saturday morning, Turkey targeted one area in the "Sidkan" district of "Soran" in Erbil where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) forces were present there.

According to the report, the attack was carried out with a drone and the casualties and damages are not known, so far.

On the other hand, Iraq's Sabreen News also reported about today's Turkish air attack on Duhok province in the north of Iraq.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Turkish helicopter attacks on the north of Duhok led to fires in the pastures of two villages in Amadiya.

Iraqi officials and resistance groups have repeatedly warned Turkey that it should leave the country and the resistance operation will continue until the expulsion of all Turkish soldiers.

For a long time, Turkey has been violating the territorial integrity of northern Iraq by claiming to confront the PKK terrorist group. The PKK, which has been in military conflict with the Ankara government for the past 35 years, is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Ankara claims that the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party are responsible for the death of more than 40,000 Turkish citizens, including women and children. But on the other hand, hundreds of villages have been depopulated due to Turkish attacks in northern Iraq and Syria.

