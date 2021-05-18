  1. Politics
May 18, 2021, 11:52 AM

Turkey once again shells northern Iraq

Turkey once again shells northern Iraq

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – The Turkish army fired artillery shells at a mountainous area north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Shafaq News quoted witnesses as saying that Turkish forces present in the north of Duhok province, today fired artillery shells at the Korzar mountain range overlooking Shiladze district in Amadiyah district north of Dohuk governorate.

The witnesses stressed that the Turkish artillery attacks had caused fear and panic among the residents of the area.

Earlier last Saturday, heavy fighting broke out between PKK forces and the Turkish army near Kista village of Kani Masi district of Amadiyah.

The Turkish army fired about ten artillery shells, causing widespread fires in fields and forests near the village of Kista.

MNA/IRN84333270

News Code 173610
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173610/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News