Russian fighterjets attack US-backed terrorists in Syria

On August 4, the Russian fighters, after reconnaissance operations, destroyed the US-backed Liwa Shuhada al-Qaryatayn terrorist group, the Russian Defense Ministry announced, according to Arabic RT.

This terrorist group was hiding in prepared shelters in the desert.

According to the source, these terrorists are stationed in the Al-Tanf region in eastern Syria and its elements are being supplied and trained by US special operations forces.

The ministry pointed out that these militias committed terrorist acts and murders against the civilian population in Syria's Badia.

