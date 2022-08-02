Balkh police thrawts ISIL plot to attack Shia religious place

Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the Taliban's Balkh police chief said that yesterday morning a clash broke out between ISIL members and Taliban security forces in the fourth district of Mazar-i-Sharif and continued for half an hour.

The conflict began after the ISIL element was plotting to attack a Tekiye in the 10th district of Mazar-i-Sharif city, he said.

Takyeh or Tekiye is a building where Shia Muslims gather to mourn Hussein's martyrdom in the month of Muharram.

In this conflict, an ISIL member was first injured and then arrested, and two others managed to escape the scene, Waziri added.

Then hideout in the fourth district Mazar-i-Sharif was discovered and destroyed, he added.

Waziri also added that a security force was also killed during the conflict with ISIL terrorist group.

