Iran not to give up on its water share rights

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at a meeting with the members of the Iranian Parliament’s agriculture commission on Friday during which he elaborated on the past eleven months’ efforts of the Foreign Ministry in economic diplomacy, agricultural products exports, water diplomacy, environmental issues, and campaign against dust storms.

He assured the lawmakers that the foreign ministry seriously pursues Iran's share of water in the rivers of Aras and Hirmand, bordering Turkey and Afghanistan, respectively.

Focusing on Iran’s water share of the Aras River, Amir-Abdollahian noted that an Iran-Turkey Joint Commission met for the first time in recent months on this issue.

The top diplomat said that the foreign ministry will keep demanding even a single drop of water that Iran is entitled to receive from the historical and border resources.

Presenting a report on Iran's export of non-oil products, he announced the increase of the diplomatic efforts in that regard in cooperation with relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad.

