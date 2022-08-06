Talks ongoing b/w Iran, Afghanistan on Helmand water share

Hassan Kazemi Qomi made the remarks on Saturday and stated that the water released from Afghanistan arrived in Sistan region today with the consecutive and incessant interaction as well as taking advantage of high capacity of country's public diplomacy made in this respect.

Talks also would continue between Iran and Afghan officials to stabilize sustainable flow of water from Helmand River, Kazemi Qomi underlined.

Concurrent with the announcement of Iranian officials on the release of water of Helmand River to Sistan region, Special Envoy for Iranian President for Afghanistan in a tweet on Saturday wrote that the water released from Afghanistan entered Chah-Nimeh water wells of Sistan region with the continuous diplomatic interaction as well as taking advantage of the capacity of public diplomacy.

He put the issue of Iran’s water share from Helmand River a top agenda since early days of his appointment as Special Envoy of Iranian President for Afghanistan Affairs and this issue was strictly followed up by him following his several meetings with Afghan officials.

The governing body of Afghanistan, who has been in agreement and was emphasizing the provision of water share of Iran from Helmand River as of the beginning of the current year in 1401 (started March 21, 2022), has so far twice released water behind Kamal Khan Dam to flow towards Iran and this issue can pave the suitable way for interaction between the two countries.

