Russian embassy Condoles with Iran over flood crisis

"On behalf of the Russian Embassy to Iran Amb. Dzhagaryan conveys our deepest and sincere condolences to families and loved ones of victims of severe mudslides and storms, which hit Iran these days. The Embassy wishes full recovery to all the injured as soon as possible," said the statement released by the Russian embassy in Tehran.

Rescuers searched for the missing in Iran on Friday after landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall killed at least 53 people, officials said.

Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at the Red Crescent Society said that 16 people were still missing after two days of floods that have affected 400 towns and villages in 18 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

Friday’s worst hit area was Firouz Kooh, in the foothills of Alborz Mountains northeast of the capital Tehran, where at least 10 people died, Tehran governor Mohsen Mansouri told state TV.

