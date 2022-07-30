Three Iranian top officials stress assisting flood-hit areas

President Ebrahim Raeisi welcomed Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary head Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i in Presidential Office on Saturday to discuss ways to assist the people in flood-hit areas as well as other prioritized issues in the country.

In the meeting, the heads of the three government branches discussed the flood and flooding in some regions and provinces across the country and the need to continue providing aid to the people

Raeisi, Ghalibaf and Ejei thanked the continuous efforts by the rescue and search teams in different cities, and stressed the necessity of mobilizing all facilities to provide relief to flood-hit areas.

MNA/5551644