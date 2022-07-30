Leader issues message on recent flash floods in Iran

In a message on Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered his condolences to the victims and thanked the authorities for their immediate presence and the efforts of rescue groups to help the flood victims, and demanded the continuation of these actions and efforts.

"The terrible and devestating flood incident in many parts of the country has caused many of our dear people to suffer physical, financial and emotional injuries. I offer my condolences to all the victims of this incident and demand the necessary measures to repair the damages from the respected authorities of the country." the Leader's message read.

"I would like to thank the authorities for their quick presence in the flood-stricken areas and also for the efforts of the rescue and relief groups or those responsible for helping the flood victims," Ayatollah Khamenei added in his message.

At the end, the Leader asked God Almighty for more success for the rescue teams in their future services.

