Two rival demonstrations to be held in Iraq today

As the pro-Sadr protesters continue to occupy the Iraqi parliament for the second time in a week, the major Shia bloc in the Iraqi parliament Coordination Framework has asked its supporters to hold demonstrations in different provinces in Iraq to show support for legal Iraqi government institutions.

The Coordination Framework committee for holding demonstrations has said in a statement that the demonstration will be held on the street that is next to the Hanging Bridge in Baghdad at 5 PM Local Time today.

The committee has asked all Iraqis to participate in the demonstrations in defense of legal Iraqi government institutions and democracy in the country.

The Coordination Framework has asked its supporters to hold the demonstrations in cooperation with Iraqi security forces and has banned them from entering Baghdad's Green Zone.

Meanwhile, the Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has asked its supporters to hold demonstrations in all provinces at 5 o'clock later today.

